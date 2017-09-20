The Mexico City Earthquake Death Toll Has Risen To 217, Including 21 Children In A Collapsed School

#Disasters
News & Culture Writer
09.20.17

Getty Image

The morning after a devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City and the surrounding region, new reports indicate the death toll has risen to 217. Luis Felipe Puente, the director of the country’s civil protection agency, tweeted the new number early Wednesday morning, along with a breakdown of the numbers for each of the affected Mexican states. Many of the confirmed deaths were attributed to dozens of building collapses, many of which were captured and posted on social media by people fleeing the destruction. One of these includes an elementary school where at least 21 children are believed to be dead.

According to The Daily Beast, “The four-story Colegio Enrique Rebsamen private school crumbled in the middle of the school day, killing at least two adults in addition to the nearly two dozen children.” Another thirty children and eight adults who worked, or were present, at the school building when it collapsed are still missing. The New York Times adds first responders, random passersby and others on the site (and others) were “frantically digging out people trapped under rubble” throughout the rest of the day and night on Tuesday, as well as early Wednesday morning. Despite their efforts, the scene was understandably chaotic:

The scene at the collapsed school, Colegio Enrique Rebsamen in the southern part of the capital, was one of total anguish Tuesday night, as hundreds of volunteers clamored to unearth children they hoped were still alive beneath the structure’s ruins. Dozens of workers carting megaphones called out contradictory instructions, while others yelled for resources like batteries, flashlights and diesel fuel.

Volunteers kept lists of every dead child’s name that was confirmed by the rescuers as they emerged from the wreckage. Frenzied parents paced the scene, wondering about the fates of their sons and daughters or screaming in agony upon seeing their bodies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSDISASTERSearthquakesMexicoMEXICO CITY

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP