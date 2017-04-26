How Exactly Is Mexico Going To Pay For The Wall?

Mexico Calls President Trump’s Wall An ‘Unfriendly, Hostile’ Act

04.26.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite reportedly caving on including funding for the border wall in an upcoming spending bill, President Trump still wants to start building the wall at some point and easing up on it right now doesn’t signal that it’s no longer a priority, got it?

Even though the wall may be indefinitely delayed, it seems that the issue will remain at the forefront of policy, especially if Trump’s pals in the Senate introduce go-nowhere bills that will keep the wall in the news cycle.

Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s foreign relations secretary, joined the chorus of wall detractors, calling the president’s plan an “unfriendly, hostile” act that undermines the good relationship enjoyed by the U.S. and Mexico. In a meeting with Mexican lawmakers, Videgaray also reiterated that Mexico would not be paying for any border wall.

The U.S. and Mexico currently cooperate in fighting drug cartels, but Videgaray said that if upcoming talks about immigration and trade with the U.S. go poorly, Mexico “will have to review our existing cooperation.” Videgaray also said the Mexican government was considering charging Americans a fee to enter Mexico in lieu of requiring a visa.

Between tariffs on Canadian goods and Mexico’s repeated pushback over the wall, it’s clear that the U.S. isn’t going to be able to steamroll its NAFTA partners.

(Via Associated Press)

Around The Web

TAGSBorder Walldonald trumpMexicotrump administration

First 100 Days

Trump’s First 100 Days Gets Its Own Derisive Soundtrack Thanks To #TrumpsDay100Songs

Trump’s First 100 Days Gets Its Own Derisive Soundtrack Thanks To #TrumpsDay100Songs

04.26.17 2 hours ago
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 5 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 6 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP