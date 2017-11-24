Getty Image

Since former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates were indicted on several charges including conspiracy against the U.S., things have remained relatively quiet for the Justice Department’s investigation on Russian interference in the election. Everyone’s waiting to see who gets indicted next, and many thought it would be former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who had several unsanctioned conversations with Russian representatives and lobbied for Turkey during the election, among other reported offenses. Well, Flynn’s legal team made a significant move (which was announced on Thanksgiving) — they cut ties with Trump’s lawyers.

According to the New York Times, Flynn could very well be cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. This appears to be the case because Team Flynn told Team Trump that they would not longer communicate about the Justice Department probe, despite the teams’ previous habit of doing so:

That agreement has been terminated, the four people said. Defense lawyers frequently share information during investigations, but they must stop when doing so would pose a conflict of interest. It is unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Flynn is truly cooperating with the Justice Department. There may simply be a move in that direction, or Flynn’s team may want to present a good (or at least a better) look. Whatever the case, both Flynn and his son are thought to the next on the list of indictees under the spotlight of Mueller’s grand jury. And this news may signal nothing at all, or perhaps the Flynns are working out a deal. In any event, the coming weeks could bring a major development on Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

