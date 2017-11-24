Michaal Flynn’s Legal Team Has Cut Ties With Trump’s Legal Team, Signaling Possible Cooperation With Robert Mueller

#Russia
11.24.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Since former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates were indicted on several charges including conspiracy against the U.S., things have remained relatively quiet for the Justice Department’s investigation on Russian interference in the election. Everyone’s waiting to see who gets indicted next, and many thought it would be former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who had several unsanctioned conversations with Russian representatives and lobbied for Turkey during the election, among other reported offenses. Well, Flynn’s legal team made a significant move (which was announced on Thanksgiving) — they cut ties with Trump’s lawyers.

According to the New York Times, Flynn could very well be cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. This appears to be the case because Team Flynn told Team Trump that they would not longer communicate about the Justice Department probe, despite the teams’ previous habit of doing so:

That agreement has been terminated, the four people said. Defense lawyers frequently share information during investigations, but they must stop when doing so would pose a conflict of interest. It is unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Flynn is truly cooperating with the Justice Department. There may simply be a move in that direction, or Flynn’s team may want to present a good (or at least a better) look. Whatever the case, both Flynn and his son are thought to the next on the list of indictees under the spotlight of Mueller’s grand jury. And this news may signal nothing at all, or perhaps the Flynns are working out a deal. In any event, the coming weeks could bring a major development on Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia
TAGSjustice departmentMichael FlynnRobert MuellerRUSSIA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP