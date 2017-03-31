Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Michael Flynn isn’t under arrest or anything, yet, but he must be worried about it. He certainly has the right to remain silent, because anything he says can and may be used against him in a court of law. And lying to the FBI is no joke, so of course Flynn wants an immunity deal. Flynn’s lawyer recently released a statement that implied Flynn has told the FBI and congressional investigators he was willing to be interviewed, in exchange for never having to wear an orange jumpsuit and a pair of steel bracelets.

That’s cool beans and all, but the problem is the internet never forgets, and Flynn’s words during President Trump’s campaign run are already coming back to haunt him. Not in a criminal way, more-so in a Bro, this doesn’t look great for you, way.

Back in September of 2016, Flynn made an appearance on NBC‘s “Meet the Press.” This, you might remember (I know, it seems like four years ago), was at the height of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email controversy. Flynn, no stranger to leading “Lock her up!” chants at Trump rallies at the time, did not mince words in regards to what he thought about people surrounding the Clinton campaign seeking immunity in exchange for their testimonies:

“I mean, five people around her have had, have been given immunity to include her chief of staff,”

Flynn went on to say, and this is the money shot clip that has gone viral over the past 24 hours, that anyone looking for a safe place to talk is probably looking to make a deal because they did something very naughty.

“When you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime.”

Uh-oh. This isn’t the first time General Flynn has said something that has come back to bite him in the ass. Back in February, when Flynn was fired resigned from his post as National Security Advisor, the internet reminisced about the time Flynn speculated he might himself be in the slammer for doing a fraction of what he believed Clinton was guilty of.

“Lock her up, that’s right! Damn right, exactly right … And you know why we’re saying that? We’re saying that because, if I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth of what (Hillary) did, I would be in jail today.”

No! 0-2!

You can watch the full video from Flynn’s September appearance on ‘Meet The Press’ below, sans laugh track. We will update the post if that version ever becomes available.

