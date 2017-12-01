Watch Michael Flynn’s ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant Against Hillary Come Back To Haunt Him After His Guilty Plea

#Hillary Clinton #Russia
News Editor
12.01.17

As most folks are aware by now, Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in cooperation with the Justice Department’s probe into Russian collusion. He’s further expected to testify that Trump directed him to communicate with Russians, and many (including James Comey) are enjoying the fallout. In particular, no one can forget the former general’s infamous “lock her up!” chant that he led against Hillary Clinton at the Republican National Convention. So when Flynn exited the courthouse — as seen in the above ABC News video — a crowd greeted him with shouts (and some signage) of “lock him up!”

On Twitter, this is being described by some as “poetic justice,” a sentiment that follows behind a morning mashup of Flynn’s perp walk and his voice leading the “lock her up” rally cry.

And if anyone wants to revisit the not-too-distant past again, here’s Flynn’s chant, during which he also declared, “If I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail.” As they say, life happens fast.

(Via ABC News & MSNBC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Russia
TAGShillary clintonMichael FlynnRobert MuellerRUSSIA

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP