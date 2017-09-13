Getty Image

While Robert Mueller recently set his sights on Hope Hicks and several other current and former top White House staffers, the special prosecutor hasn’t forgotten about Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security advisor. In August, his team requested any and all documents the White House had on Flynn, and now it seems the House Democrats have offered Mueller their own batch of evidence regarding the ousted official. For according to a new report at CNN, several congresspeople allege Flynn failed to disclose a trip to the Middle East, during which he tried to broker a business deal for Russia.

In a letter sent to Flynn’s former business partners, Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) and Eliot Engel (D-New York) requested additional information about the undisclosed Middle East trip first reported by Newsweek in June. “It appears that General Flynn violated federal law by omitting this trip and these foreign contacts from his security clearance renewal application in 2016,” they wrote. The companies in turned provided House Democrats with statements confirming Flynn’s 2015 Middle East venture, the goal of which was to secure a deal worth $100 billion with Saudi Arabia and Russia’s nuclear power agency.

However, just as Flynn reportedly refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the former national security advisor and his lawyers refused to respond to Cummings and Engel’s letter. Instead, they told House Democrats they would only comply with their request per a “compulsory process” requiring support from House Republicans.

(Via CNN)