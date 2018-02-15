Comedian Michael Ian Black got frighteningly real with his commentary in the wake of the latest school massacre in Florida, in which 17 people lost their lives. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has subsequently been charged with murder after what appears to have been a painstakingly orchestrated plan designed to maximize his body count. Black, who often weighs in on hot button issues with a little humor, definitely isn’t laughing now.
Black fully recognizes the warring sides in the gun control argument, which customarily exchange blows with little effect after such tragedies. One of the most glaring facts here is that Cruz was able to legally purchase an AR-15 during the past year after passing a background check (despite an apparent history of behavioral issues). Yet the beyond the issue of access to semi-automatic weapons, Black posits a deeper problem: “Boys are broken.”
He sees this as the elemental issue that may be solvable, but since the roots of that problem are often further buried by society, Black believes that “we need to fix the gun problem” before the other problem can be addressed.
dude has a very good point
We have the same macho bullshit in Canada, we don’t shoot up schools however. It’s a gun issue number 1.
Money in politics issue, too. NRA has a stranglehold on the GOP. Health care issue, too. People can’t get adequate help for mental health issues. Ignorance issue, too. People aren’t willing to try to understand the complexity of the issues, they hang out to simple talking points about their own rights, never considering the implications on others. Educational system issue, too. They aren’t equipped to deal with students that are a risk to others.
Still doesn’t mean Michael Ian Black isn’t on to something.
@blastoiseNcocaine it’s not really the money (though that doesn’t hurt). If you look at what the NRA actually donates to individual candidates it’s not much. Their power comes from the fact that they bring a lot of voters to the polls.
I’d say over 3mil to little Marco Rubio from NRA
is a lot. Though, maybe we have different versions of what a lot is.
That’s $3M lifetime. In the 2016 election cycle the NRA contributed only a little over $1M total. The SEIU by contrast contributed $39.2M to Democrats, and the Las Vegas Sands contributed $44.3M to Republicans. The NRA doesn’t buy politicians because it doesn’t have to. They have a rabid following that will show up to vote against an anti-gun politician.
[www.opensecrets.org]
[www.opensecrets.org]
He’s not wrong. Reports are coming out that this kid idolized Elliott Rodger. If that’s true you can add him to the list. The one thing that ties almost all of these mass shooters together regardless of motivation is anger at / violence towards women. Whether it’s otherwise motivation-less “go out with a bang” types like the LV shooter, politically motivated shooters like the guy that shot up the Republican baseball game; anti-religious shooters like the guy in Texas, or even terrorists like the guy in Orlando what they all have in common is a history of domestic violence, threats against women, or stalker behavior.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA YYYYEEEEEEEEEEESSSS!!! Michael Ee-an Black! I knew you’d come!!
Glad to see the guy who was lecturing everyone yesterday about taking this seriously and having compassion is back to his typical drive-by hot take one-liners.
Welcome, ack three thousand six hundred forty-seven! May the blessings of the seven deities be upon you! Please, allow Senor Benjamin to prepare you a delightful baloney sandweech!
@Icky Bod Crane what the actual fuck are you talking about?
He’s Broken/Woken.
Glad that, as a short little boy who grew up to become a short little man who still has to deal with people saying I’m not “manly” (whether verbally or not), I gave up on all those notions a long, long time ago. I’m not afraid to cry, cross my legs, or dress like a “fag”. I’m actually enjoying that men are pissed about women standing up for themselves. I spent long enough watching “Alphas” get all the poon. Maybe Betas like myself have a chance now.
Well if it was quantity you were looking for and not getting, then you were probably spared a few venereal diseases. If it was quality you were looking for, then you probably got all the poon you needed.
Just kiss already, you two.
Yeah, clearly you’re the psychologically healthy one here.
Yes, please, more of this. I am FOR more gun control, but I have stated a lot in other threads we need the other issues to be brought up by the talking heads and not just turn into a left-spin gun debate for 99% of the talk. This site particularly. Also: How did family factor into this, mental health, social media etc.? To read most comments around here it’s 100% a gun issue.
I think part of the reason that “it’s a gun issue” is that fixing the gun issue is the most immediately accessible step. Like MIB was saying, guns first, then the background issue. And no, not banning guns completely, that’s just stupid and no reasonable person is suggesting that. There are more strawman people invented by the right suggesting to take all guns than there are actual people who want that. Most people just want reasonable steps, like a registry for responsibility, and stricter sale laws.
@esopillar34 You are right, it is the most immediate step and I am fully in favor of all you suggest. I just want the morality and family unit to be talked about more. There was another story on here that spoke of a grandmother foiling her grandson’s plot to a massive shooting. How many of these shootings happen at a parochial or private schools where the demographics would state that the family of the children are likely a closer unit? I just wish it was talked about more, but is such a faux pas because it invokes ‘judging’, which I get, but maybe we do have to have some shame brought back into this society.
@esopillar34 the problem is a lot of the gun control advocates actually don’t know a lot about existing gun control laws, so they advocate things which are already in effect (and, in the case of the church shooter and very likely this one, the authorities did not do their jobs) or have very troubling histories (eg, registries have always led to confiscation).
I’m much more on the mental health side, because I think there is a huge gap here. This guy, Adam Lanza, Jared Loughner, the Denver theater shooter — a bunch of these guys had giant red blinking lights of just being completely insane, in some cases LEO even knew about them, and yet no one stepped in for things like involuntary commitment. Why? There are something like 150 million gun owners, the vast majority of whom are lawabiding and normal people. There are a small handful of crazies — it’d be a lot more strategic to start looking for the crazies and trying to intervene a lot earlier.
@sunny-dee I remember a hearing a criminal psychologist once state that if you locked up all males between the ages of 16 and 40 (or thereabouts, don’t recall exact ages) you would eliminate virtually 100% of violent crime. Which begs the question, is that fair to the 99.99% of males that would not commit a crime? A similar argument exists in the gun control debate.
@sunny-dee Hard to take anything you say seriously when you’ve made demonstrably false arguments in the past like “gang violence is responsible for the majority of gun-related deaths” or “80% of gun crimes are committed with stolen weapons so BG checks won’t do anything.” (they’re not.) Or that NY’s stricter gun control laws have nothing to do with the drop in gun crime, etc. etc. etc.
The problem is TOO MANY GUNS – [www.nytimes.com]
Nah. America is broken. And there’s no fixing it, nothing to be done about it. It’s over.
The problem is bigger than just boys. This is a societal issue.
Parenting and culture are the biggest problems. We are being conditioned to think that if things don’t go our way, society is cheating us and that can lead to dark places when you think the entire system is against you. When everyone thinks they deserve a trophy and that they are the most unique and beautiful snowflake ever, it isn’t hard to see how wires would get crossed and people would go to extremes to get attention or try and make some twisted statement about their impact on the world.
Yeah. Except 99% of the time it’s a boy/man with the gun, isn’t it.
These issues manifest themselves differently but the root of the issues are probably the same. It is easy to blame the guns or boys or Congress, but the hard thing is finding the root cause.
Slender man stabbing, female suicide attempt rate, telling other students to kill themselves and 20 something teachers fucking their students. There are messed up stories like those every other week too. Trying to have power over your own circumstance or others doesn’t always mean physical violence but the results are still damaging.
Oh please.
Ok… go back to blaming inanimate objects, I guess.
I’ve seen some wild takes but “mass shootings are a cry for attention” is pretty high up there as one of the wildest
well, they’re not not cries for attention.