Getty Image

Michael Moore is endorsing Dwayne Johnson for a 2020 presidential run against Donald Trump, and 2017 is so weird. Regardless of how the previous sentence sounds, we can confirm it’s an actual thing that has happened, so we need to talk about it. If there is one thing that we all learned from the election of Donald Trump, it’s that we can no longer scoff at anything when it comes to politics. A Johnson-Trump showdown in 2020 could happen because, literally, nothing would shock us at this point.

Moore volunteered The Rock as a potential Democratic nominee in an interview with Variety after — a few months ago — making the point that while the Republicans have a history of not shying away from Hollywood candidates, Democrats seem to not want to go that route. Moore thinks that’s a mistake, and he believes The Rock is the right man to fix it in 2020. Via Variety:

“Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for the commander in chief? I want the f*cking Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us. Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f*ck with him.”

Johnson, who is currently riding a meteoric popularity rise to the top of Forbes list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, isn’t exactly ruling out giving Trump the People’s Elbow in 2020, as Comicbook.com reports:

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Johnson said “It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.” “Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck.”

For some time now, Johnson has hinted at a possible career as a politician. Last year in an interview with British GQ magazine, Johnson dropped some more nuggets, telling the magazine “I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled politics out,” adding “I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure. I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring.”

So, there you have it. The guy from The Apprentice and the star of the new Baywatch movie may be at the top of your ballots in 2020. We’ve come this far, why turn back now.

(Via Variety, GQ, and Comicbook.com)