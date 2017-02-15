Getty Image

Michael Moore enjoyed an extended moment following Donald Trump’s unexpected election victory. He had predicted a Trump win, which gave folks plenty of reason to listen to his future recommendations for Democrats. Now, Moore has had it up to his baseball cap with all of the Russia developments, which include National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation after reports that he was vulnerable to Russian blackmail. Late on Valentine’s Day, the New York Times reported that Trump campaign aides were in direct communication with Russia before the election.

Whew. That’s not even all of the past 36 hours of developments, but Moore also tweet-ranted all day and night. The Russia mess swallowed his entire holiday, but no matter. First up, he demanded the arrest of Flynn before placing the blame largely on Trump and demanding his arrest, too. And then there was some impeachment talk.

Flynn was colluding w/ a foreign gov't accused of helping throw the election 2 Trump,promising them they would be taken care of. Arrest him. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

Let's be VERY clear: Flynn DID NOT make that Russian call on his own. He was INSTRUCTED to do so.He was TOLD to reassure them. Arrest Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017