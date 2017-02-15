Michael Moore enjoyed an extended moment following Donald Trump’s unexpected election victory. He had predicted a Trump win, which gave folks plenty of reason to listen to his future recommendations for Democrats. Now, Moore has had it up to his baseball cap with all of the Russia developments, which include National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation after reports that he was vulnerable to Russian blackmail. Late on Valentine’s Day, the New York Times reported that Trump campaign aides were in direct communication with Russia before the election.
Whew. That’s not even all of the past 36 hours of developments, but Moore also tweet-ranted all day and night. The Russia mess swallowed his entire holiday, but no matter. First up, he demanded the arrest of Flynn before placing the blame largely on Trump and demanding his arrest, too. And then there was some impeachment talk.
*pats Michael Moore on his head*
Thanks, buddy.
Trump is very preoccupied with superlatives…He’s got six days to step down to break William Henry Harrison’s record for the shortest presidency. I’m sure the Simpsons would even update the “Mediocre Presidents” song just to mark the occasion.
Hey Uproxx-as long as we’re impeaching people, PAM GARZA MUST GO!!!!