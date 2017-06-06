Getty Image

Do you have dirt on Donald Trump? Have you been looking for a secure place to do your whistleblowing? Well, you’re in luck, because on Tuesday, documentary filmmaker, activist, and noted Trump-Nostradamus Michael Moore launched “Trumpileaks,” a website he hopes will “enable courageous whistle-blowers” to share the goods on the Trump administration to Moore and his team in the name of “patriotic duty.”

In a letter written for the Huffington Post, Moore announced the creation of the website, imploring folks with information to “act fast” on what he calls an abuse of power before it is too late. Moore continues in the letter, asking anyone in the know to take a step forward:

“Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny.”

Moore details in his letter and on the ‘Trumpileaks’ website how any information submitted by potential whistleblowers would be secure (via apps like Signal and Peerio), and how the process of entering information in the database is as easy as sending an email. At the end of his announcement letter, Moore makes mention of the fact that he and any potential leaker are taking a huge gamble, but the risk is worth the reward.

“I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the Founding Fathers, I’ve got your back.”

Considering how the Department of Justice recently made its first Trump-era arrest — an NSA contractor who leaked top-secret documents on the Russian hacking of the election — involving leaks, there’s a definite risk. However, Moore is still forging ahead with his Trumpileaks quest.

(Via The Hill and HuffPo)