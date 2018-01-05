Michael Wolff, the author of the much ballyhooed new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, appeared on the Today show Friday morning to talk not just about his book, but about the way his credibility is being called into question upon its release — specifically, by the president’s lawyers, who attempted to block the book with a cease and desist. “I would say, where do I send the box of chocolates,” Wolff joked to Savannah Guthrie, in that Trump is actually helping him sell books with the controversy.

Aside from helping him sell books, Wolff says that Trump’s response is also helping him prove his point in the book. As far as the threat of a lawsuit, Wolff pointed out that this is essentially Trump’s MO, and that he has a 35-year history of legal threats. When asked if he could back up his reporting with recordings, Wolff told Guthrie, “I work like every journalist works, so I have recordings, I have notes, I am certainly and absolutely in every way, comfortable with everything I’ve reported in this book.”

“My credibility is being questioned by a man with less credibility than anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff continued.

Later in the interview, Wolff made the bold assertion that 100 percent of the people surrounding Trump question his fitness for office. When asked what were some of the ways the president was described by those closest to him, Wolff told Guthrie, “I would tell you the one description, that everyone gave, everyone has in common, they all say, he is like a child. And what they mean by that, is that he has a need for immediate gratification, it’s all about him.”

Wolff continued, elaborating on what Trump’s advisers think of him. “They say he’s a moron, an idiot– actually, there’s a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is,” he said. “Let’s remember, this man does not read, does not listen. So he’s like a pinball, just shooting off the sides.”

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is out in stores today, January 5.