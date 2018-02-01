Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff stopped by Morning Joe on Thursday to discuss his insinuations to Bill Maher on Real Time last month that President Trump is currently having an affair with someone in the White House, who eagle-eyed book readers quickly speculated to be U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. Wolff then doubled down on his remarks in an interview with theSkimm this week by claiming Haley has “embraced” the rumors rather than being distraught over them.

When pointed out how irresponsible this was by fellow guest, political strategist Susan Del Percio, Wolff claimed that he found it “puzzling” for Haley to “deny something she was not accused of.” At that point, host Mika Brzezinski had already had enough and stepped in.

“Let’s put this next question … the entire credibility of your book, which was written really quickly,” Brzezinski asked. “Do you regret inferring anything about Nikki Haley?” Wolff denied that he “inferred anything,” and as Del Percio started to protest, Brzezinski was like, “I got this.”

Wolff continued to ramble, but Brzezinski cut him off. “Michael, you said she has embraced it,” she pointed out. “I’m gonna go as far as to say that you might be having a fun time, playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman, it’s disgraceful.”

When again, Wolff denied having accused Haley of anything, Brzezinski was over it. “Come on, are you kidding,” she asked, incredulously. “You’re on the set of Morning Joe, we don’t BS here.” She then unceremoniously shut down the interview and went to commercial break.