Education should be a nonpartisan issue, but that hope ended the second Betsy DeVos — who, among other eccentricities, believes guns ought to be allowed in schools to “protect from potential grizzlies” and doesn’t believe in transgender bathroom rights — was named Secretary of Education.

On Monday, the Trump administration continued to steamroll over the Obama-era’s “schooling for all” legacy (crazy idea!) by ending one of Michelle Obama’s trademark initiatives. The “Let Girls Learn” program was founded in 2015 to “change the perception of the value of girls at the individual, community and institutional levels; foster an enabling environment for adolescent girls’ education; and engage and equip girls to make life decisions and important contributions to society.” At least that’s what it used to do.

As first reported by CNN, “The Trump administration is discontinuing a signature girls education initiative championed by former first lady Michelle Obama… While aspects of the initiative’s programming will continue, employees have been told to stop using the ‘Let Girls Learn’ name and were told that, as a program unto itself, ‘Let Girls Learn’ was ending.” In an email sent from Peace Corps acting director Sheila Crowley to her employees, she wrote, “Moving forward, we will not continue to use the ‘Let Girls Learn’ brand or maintain a stand-alone program… We are so proud of what ‘Let Girls Learn’ accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success.”

Cheer up, girls: at least you won’t have to eat any nasty school lunches. Or learn about that whole Civil War thing, whatever that was.

