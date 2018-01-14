Michelle Williams Responds To Mark Wahlberg’s $1.5 Million Donation To Time’s Up

Michelle Williams has responded to co-star Mark Wahlberg’s donation of his much-discussed re-shoot salary for All the Money in the World, which was approximately 1500 times the amount she was paid. The salary request from Wahlberg (which held up the reshoots omitting Kevin Spacey from the film) shined a light on the discrepancy in pay between men and women in Hollywood, and the outcry came at a time when the scales are becoming increasingly even.

In a statement acquired by Deadline, Williams lauded Wahlberg and her management for putting their money where their mouth is:

“Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly&nbsp;envision an equal world, it takes equal&nbsp;effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

The $1.5 million was bolstered by another $500,000 from WME, Wahlberg and Williams’ management agency, and will be going to the Time’s Up legal defense fund. In a statement, WME said that the pay discrepancy was “a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”

(Via Deadline)

