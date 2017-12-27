Getty Image

Winston Churchill once said: “Never, never, never give up,” which possibly explains how former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee got the motivation for keeping his Twitter account going. And now that Huckabee has spent his day after Christmas seeing the Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, he’s hopped on Twitter to spew the latest in a long line of nonsensical “jokes” on his favorite platform.

In short, after an afternoon of reveling in the heroism and strong leadership of the cigar-chomping World War 1 vet, he compared President Donald Trump to Churchill, who lifted Britain from its most challenging years as the Axis powers threatened to take over the world.

Ducks took day off today but if you can get to a theater go see The Darkest Hour about Churchill. Reminds as to what real leadership looks like. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 26, 2017