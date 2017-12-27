Mike Huckabee Compared Donald Trump To Winston Churchill, Now He’s Getting A Much-Needed History Lesson

#Donald Trump
12.26.17 4 hours ago

Getty Image

Winston Churchill once said: “Never, never, never give up,” which possibly explains how former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee got the motivation for keeping his Twitter account going. And now that Huckabee has spent his day after Christmas seeing the Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, he’s hopped on Twitter to spew the latest in a long line of nonsensical “jokes” on his favorite platform.

In short, after an afternoon of reveling in the heroism and strong leadership of the cigar-chomping World War 1 vet, he compared President Donald Trump to Churchill, who lifted Britain from its most challenging years as the Axis powers threatened to take over the world.

