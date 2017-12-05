As the United States Senate special election in Alabama approaches on December 12, many prominent Republicans — President Trump included — have come around to GOP candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct or molestation by at least a half dozen then-underage girls. And then there’s Mike Huckabee, who has never wavered in his support for Moore.

The former Arkansas governor appeared on Fox News on Tuesday morning to voice his approval of Moore, predicting that he’ll win because his Democrat opponent Doug Jones is “such an unacceptable candidate.”

“They have a lot of questions about Roy Moore, I understand that,” Huckabee continued, referring to actual molestation allegations. “But you know, it’s down to the fact that as long as Al Franken is in the Senate, as long as you’ve got Conyers, who are staying in office, why not have Roy Moore?” For what it’s worth, Rep. John Conyers did announce his retirement on Tuesday.

Huckabee then echoed the president by claiming, “First of all, he’s denied the charges against him vehemently and categorically … none of this is good, none of us like this idea that people have these clouds over them, but I think he ultimately wins.” Well, that’s one way of putting it.