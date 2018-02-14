Mike Pence Admits That The White House Could Have Handled The Rob Porter Abuse Allegations Better

02.14.18 6 hours ago

In the days since President Trump said he hopes that Rob Porter can still have a good career after leaving the White House because of allegations of domestic violence made by his two ex-wives — allegations that were serious enough to block him from getting a full security clearance — those close to the president have tried to find more forceful language than Trump in order to express their displeasure with domestic violence. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said there’s no place in government for people who commit domestic violence. Though he didn’t find out about Porter until days later because he was traveling to the Olympics, Vice President Mike Pence has made his stance known, when he wasn’t avoiding reporters’ questions about the subject.

Appearing at an event in D.C. Wednesday, Pence reiterated his position and admitted that the White House could have done better:

“This administration has no tolerance for domestic violence, nor should any American. As I said, and as the White House has said, I think the White House could’ve handled this better and I still feel that way. That being said, any more counsel I have on this I’ll share with the president of the United States.”

Later, when asked if he felt Chief of Staff John Kelly had been honest and transparent in his explanation of Rob Porter’s departure, Pence ignored the question and praised Kelly’s military career while calling him a “good man.”

(Via CNN)

