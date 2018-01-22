Getty Image

It didn’t take long for Mike Pence’s trip to Israel to be met with controversy. On Monday the vice president was jeered at by Israeli Arab lawmakers, who staged a walk-out in response to his address before the country’s parliament, in response to the Trump administration’s decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

While in Jerusalem, Pence was also interviewed by the AP which asked the one million dollar question on everyone’s mind — what the evangelical, born-again Christian thinks about the allegations that our fearless leader had a sexy hotel romp with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In a nutshell, he doesn’t think much about the allegations, dismissing them as “baseless.”

Pence spoke to The Associated Press during a visit to Jerusalem on Monday. He said he was “not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the president.”

Although Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was reportedly paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the tryst one month before the 2016 presidential election, a shelved 2011 interview with In Touch magazine detailed her sexual encounter with the president — which revealed everything from Trump’s weird shark obsession to the way he compared the porn star to his daughter Ivana.

It’s unclear whether or not the line of questioning left Pence “red-faced,” so you’ll have to leave that up to your own imagination.

