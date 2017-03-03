In an report to USA Today, a public records request shows that Vice President Mike Pence frequently used his personal AOL email address to conduct state business while he was governor of Indiana. According to The Indianapolis Star,
Emails released to The Indianapolis Star in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.
Pence’s email habits raise two major concerns for cyber security experts, firstly, that private email accounts are much less secure than government accounts. In fact, Pence’s personal account was hacked last June. Secondly, personal emails are not caught on state servers with the same speed when requested for public record. Pence’s current office made a statement on Thursday, downplaying the impact of this new information.
“Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”
The current Indiana administration provided 30 pages from Pence’s account, but “declined to release an unspecified number of emails because the state considers them confidential and too sensitive to release to the public.” While Pence’s use of a personal email was not illegal according to Indiana law, most private emails used for official business are usually retained for public record.
The irony of the situation is that Pence was one of the biggest critic’s of Hillary Clinton when the news of her personal email use leaked during the presidential election, saying:
“What’s evident from all of the revelations over the last several weeks is that Hillary Clinton operated in such a way to keep her emails, and particularly her interactions while Secretary of State with the Clinton Foundation, out of the public reach, out of public accountability. And with regard to classified information she either knew or should have known that she was placing classified information in a way that exposed it to being hacked and being made available in the public domain even to enemies of this country.”
This kind of behavior by government officials is nothing new, but still raises concerns over security and transparency.
(Via USA Today, The Indianapolis Star)
If some mysteriously disappear and members of his staff start taking immunity deals, let us know.
It was state business. No one is going to use the top secret intel of the State of Indiana against anyone. Jesus, and IM the one who gets all the “false equivalency” bullshit?
And it begins. The Trump supporters begin to turn against one another.
Maybe elected officials, in both parties, can stop using private emails for government use. And maybe people can stop excusing them of doing it simply because they’re part of their political party
I think it is dumb as hell, but Secretary of State and Gov of Indiana are a quite a bit different in terms of what information they are privy to.
Bbbbut her emails??????????
Gosh this reminds me of something that was the product of two almost FBI investigations……
AOL? Was his website hosted on Altavista too?
Please tell me he still pays for an AOL account. I’d laff and laff
Wasn’t Obama still using a Blackberry or some shit? All these people are detached and socially retarded.
@Upon Further Review Do you have a job? Are you an agoraphobe and / or Internet addict? Why do you come here and compulsively post on every single story, knowing the vast majority of commenters despise you, Uproxx staff included, will son you intellectually, on top of the fact you take issue with the actual site regularly? Why do you repeatedly return here after being banned / ostracized, by my count, 3x already? Seems like a pretty miserable, unhealthy way to spend one’s days. Your schtick is so transparent. Post uninformed inflammatory contrarian bullshit, insult others, and then of course your true calling card, tucking tail like a coward and fleeing the inevitable moment someone proves your bullshit to be just that and embarrasses you. All the while of course, hiding behind the pathetic smokescreen of “I didn’t vote for Trump” yet never missing a chance to tow the GOP line and defend his orangeness. You suck. Get a goddamn hobby.
“HotPence69@aol.com, you have 73 unread notices from Grindr”
He now has 74 ; )
Probably just yoga reservations and selling uranium to russia.
He never used it to discuss the heroes who died in Terri Haute, he maybe was part of the nation of islam, but he doesn’t believe it now.
