Getty Image

Not long after former Twitter troll Milo Yiannopoulos scored a massive book deal from publisher Simon & Schuster, both the general outcry and his previous remarks endorsing pedophilia led to its cancelation. As a result, the former Breitbart writer and editor filed a lawsuit against the publisher, alleging the company had irrevocably ruined his personal brand (among other things). Since then, very little has been heard about the legal battle between Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster as the suit made its way through the courts. Thanks to public documents obtained and published by Twitter, however, it has re-entered the limelight.

According to The Telegraph, publisher and novelist Jason Pinter first drew attention to the court records on Wednesday when he tweeted out several screenshots from the PDF documents. The pages, which were taken from “Exhibit B” in the lawsuit, detailed email correspondence between Yiannopoulos and his conservative editor, Mitchell Ivers, regarding such items as the book’s “Why Establishment Gays Hate Me” chapter, a chapter targeting feminism that needed a “stronger argument against feminism than saying that they are ugly and sexless and have cats,” and so on.

This section of Simon & Schuster’s rebuttal to Milo’s lawsuit over DANGEROUS. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/JxydVQpx4f — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) December 27, 2017

PubPerspectives editor-in-chief Porter Anderson also tweeted a quote from Ivers found in the documentation, which called the Dangerous manuscript “at best, a superficial work full of incendiary jokes with no coherent or sophisticated analysis of political issues.” Ivers himself was tagged in Anderson’s tweet, and he retweeted it “without comment”: