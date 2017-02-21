Right-wing “provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos has offended countless people and groups over the years, but nothing quite matched up to this week’s controversy. The Breitbart tech editor was due to hold a New York City press conference at 3:00pm EST, which rolled as planned (see below). Yet in light of newly surfaced audio — in which he advocated for pedophilia and praised priests who molest underage boys — he has already decided to leave his position at Breitbart. Michael Grynbaum of the New York Times posted a copy of Milo’s resignation letter, in which he claims that decision was his:
“Breitbart news has stood by me with others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise have never heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for that freedom and for the friendships I forged there.
“It would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone.
“When your friends have done right by you, you do right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do.”
That’s the official word from Milo, which arrives after Breitbart Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow condemned Yiannopoulos’ words while also blaming “the left” for a “coordinated hit” to destroy Milo by releasing the footage. Although Breitbart stuck by Milo, his career has taken a number of other hits in less than 48 hours. Simon & Schuster canceled his book, and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disinvited him after deciding that “free speech” doesn’t excuse every statement.
Now let’s all online bully him until he kills himself. It’s what Milo would have wanted.
that’s a little too severe, but he wanted to be edgy and say stupid shit, so he got his comeuppance (for now)
I was obviously parodying his hyperbolic rhetoric, in an homage to him. Great guy, I wish him all the best in his future endeavors as a Right Wing shock jock radio host.
aww I kinda liked that plan
Thanks asshole, you just got me in trouble at work for laughing out loud.
good riddance
Leslie Jones should send him a message commending him for his decision, and be REALLY nice about it. That would piss him off to no end
Unfortunately he’s launching his own media brand which will probably be incredibly successful
Big market out there for a racist pedo’s ramblings, huh?
a flaming gay goes down in flames. the end
But, why?
Trying his hardest to spin this into hes really a hero and a victim and everyone is out to get him.
Pretty ironic. The guy who sought to destroy people’s lives using the Internet as a tool gets his life destroyed by his own words on the Internet. He obviously deserves whatever bad happens to him from his own history.
The thing that gets me is he actually thinks he can sit there and complain about any of this. He deserves it and HE KNOWS IT. It’s the most obvious irony. If it wasn’t happening to him he would be all for getting in on it.
“the media chooses to selectively define me as a political figure in some circumstances, and a comedian in others”
eh… “comedian”? LOL
Now kill yourself.
Milo for real looking like the bad guy in an 80’s snowboard movie
Hmm, that apology he gave certainly didn’t seem like he was sorry. ALMOST like he was making himself out to be the victim.