Right-wing “provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos has offended countless people and groups over the years, but nothing quite matched up to this week’s controversy. The Breitbart tech editor was due to hold a New York City press conference at 3:00pm EST, which rolled as planned (see below). Yet in light of newly surfaced audio — in which he advocated for pedophilia and praised priests who molest underage boys — he has already decided to leave his position at Breitbart. Michael Grynbaum of the New York Times posted a copy of Milo’s resignation letter, in which he claims that decision was his:

“Breitbart news has stood by me with others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise have never heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for that freedom and for the friendships I forged there. “It would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone. “When your friends have done right by you, you do right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do.”

That’s the official word from Milo, which arrives after Breitbart Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow condemned Yiannopoulos’ words while also blaming “the left” for a “coordinated hit” to destroy Milo by releasing the footage. Although Breitbart stuck by Milo, his career has taken a number of other hits in less than 48 hours. Simon & Schuster canceled his book, and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disinvited him after deciding that “free speech” doesn’t excuse every statement.