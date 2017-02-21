Even Fox Is Over Trump

Milo Yiannopoulos Has Resigned From Breitbart In The Wake Of His Pedophilia Remarks

02.21.17 2 hours ago 16 Comments

HBO

Right-wing “provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos has offended countless people and groups over the years, but nothing quite matched up to this week’s controversy. The Breitbart tech editor was due to hold a New York City press conference at 3:00pm EST, which rolled as planned (see below). Yet in light of newly surfaced audio — in which he advocated for pedophilia and praised priests who molest underage boys — he has already decided to leave his position at Breitbart. Michael Grynbaum of the New York Times posted a copy of Milo’s resignation letter, in which he claims that decision was his:

“Breitbart news has stood by me with others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise have never heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for that freedom and for the friendships I forged there.

“It would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone.

“When your friends have done right by you, you do right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do.”

That’s the official word from Milo, which arrives after Breitbart Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow condemned Yiannopoulos’ words while also blaming “the left” for a “coordinated hit” to destroy Milo by releasing the footage. Although Breitbart stuck by Milo, his career has taken a number of other hits in less than 48 hours. Simon & Schuster canceled his book, and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disinvited him after deciding that “free speech” doesn’t excuse every statement.

TAGSBREITBARTMilo Yiannopoulos

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP