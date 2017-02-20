HBO

Less than 24 hours ago, several fast and furious developments began to swirl around right-wing “provocateur” MIlo Yiannopoulos. The Breitbart editor often delights in offending as many groups as possible and was booked as a keynote speaker for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as a celebration of “free speech.” However, CPAC quickly disinvited him after newly surfaced audio featured him advocating for pedophilia and and tossing props towards priests who molest underage boys.

Now, Yiannopoulos’ upcoming book, Dangerous, has been canceled by Simon & Schuster, which announced via Publishers Weekly that they made the decision “after careful consideration. A few minutes later, Milo delivered the simplest of confirmations on his Facebook page:

This book was part of a $250,000 book deal that Milo secured in 2016. The deal landed in his hands shortly after he was banned by Twitter (following his targeted harassment of Leslie Jones), and of course, he bragged about the news: “They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened.”

This may not even be the worst news that Yiannopoulos hears today. Fox Business reports that he may lose his Breitbart job as well:

His possible dismissal could could come by the end of the day, sources from the conservative website told FOX Business. His official title is Technology Editor for Breitbart, but Yiannopoulos is best known for his political statements on social media and television.

Indeed, Yiannopoulos isn’t well known for his Breitbart role in comparison to the outrageous things he’s said on television and social media about Muslims, transgender people, and women. He kept toeing that line until he careened right off the cliff with his pedophilia remarks. And his “note to idiots” hasn’t scored him any points in this controversy.

