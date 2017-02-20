Getty Image

Following right-wing “provocateur” and white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos’ controversial appearance on Real Time, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) booked the Breitbart editor as keynote speaker. This news caused some raised eyebrows, which have now arched in disgust after an audio tape surfaced of Yiannopoulos endorsing pedophilia.

Yiannopoulos, who was recently credentialed for a White House presidential briefing, once penned a Breitbart column to blame the left for defending pedophilia. Now, this newly released audio reveals him endorsing the practice (and praising priests who molest underage boys). In the clip, he describes a disturbing scenario, which prompts an unnamed person to remark, “It sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me.”

He receives this response from Yiannopoulos: “But you know what? I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him.” Here’s more of what he said about pedophilia:

“We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults … In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents.”

The full version of Yiannopoulos’ comments can be heard in this audio clip, which — clearly — is disturbing material: