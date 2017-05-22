Is This Modern Slavery?

A Mississippi Lawmaker Calls For The Lynching Of Leaders Who Approved NOLA Confederate Monument Removal

News & Entertainment Writer
05.22.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Karl Oliver, a Mississippi lawmaker who serves in the state legislature, responded to the removal of several Confederate-era memorials and statues in New Orleans with a rather volatile Facebook post on Saturday. The state representative railed against the procedures in Louisiana and promised his constituents he would “do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.” However, what caught readers’ eyes in particular was a not-so-veiled threat Oliver made against the New Orleans leadership, whom he apparently thinks should be “lynched.”

Since late April, four monuments to certain dignitaries of the Civil War-era Confederacy — including statues memorializing President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Robert E. Lee — have been removed from public spaces all over the city. In some instances, these removals have led to intense, violent demonstrations between protesters, counter-protesters and the authorities. Enter Oliver, who decided to up the ante by encouraging more violence:

The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.

