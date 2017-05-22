Karl Oliver, a Mississippi lawmaker who serves in the state legislature, responded to the removal of several Confederate-era memorials and statues in New Orleans with a rather volatile Facebook post on Saturday. The state representative railed against the procedures in Louisiana and promised his constituents he would “do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.” However, what caught readers’ eyes in particular was a not-so-veiled threat Oliver made against the New Orleans leadership, whom he apparently thinks should be “lynched.”
Since late April, four monuments to certain dignitaries of the Civil War-era Confederacy — including statues memorializing President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Robert E. Lee — have been removed from public spaces all over the city. In some instances, these removals have led to intense, violent demonstrations between protesters, counter-protesters and the authorities. Enter Oliver, who decided to up the ante by encouraging more violence:
The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.
So….uhh…. why the fuck should we celebrate 1. an act of treason or 2. the 2nd place winner in anything?
But everybody gets a trophy! These statues are the southern states’ Civil War participation awards – how dare we threaten to take them away?
“Nazi-ish fashion”- what is it with the white supremacists calling other people nazis
What the fuck is wrong with people? We will never get our shit together.
Im not in the business of celebrating tractors…
Gotta love the 666 likes it got lol.