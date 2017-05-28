A Suspect Is In Custody After Eight Are Killed During A Shooting Spree In Mississippi

05.28.17 40 mins ago

WARNING: Details about the crime and incident below may be graphic or disturbing to some

A string of shootings in Brookhaven, Mississippi on Saturday night left eight people dead, including a sheriff’s deputy. A suspect is in custody according to The Washington Post, but police are saying it is “premature” to discuss a motive for the crimes. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday night to a location in Brookhaven, about 55 miles south of Jackson Mississippi according to the Post. The shootings then took place across three different scenes according to The Clarion-Ledger:

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain, in a news release, said the shooting spree began at about 11:30 p.m. with a domestic call at 2871 Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto.

Four bodies — three females and the deputy — were recovered there. The second crime scene was located at 1658 Coopertown Road in Brookhaven. The bodies of two juvenile males were located there.

The third crime scene was located at 312 East Lincoln Road. A male and a female were recovered at that location.

The deputy killed in the shootings has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr according to The Daily Leader, the first Lincoln County officer to die in the line of duty. Reports also indicate that Durr was the first person killed by the suspect, who then proceeded to shoot the three females at the first property before driving to the later crime scenes.

