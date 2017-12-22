McConnell on Bannon’s role in Alabama Senate race: “Let me just say this: The political genius on display throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America is hard to ignore.” (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/MzwEM3F5g4
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is riding high on the GOP’s first major congressional victory of the session (the sweeping tax overhaul) that President Trump signed into law before Mar-a-Lago time on Friday. McConnell would like to keep on winning, so he’d like to, you know. stop losing. And he doesn’t want to see more embarrassing spectacles like alleged pedophile Roy Moore’s surprise loss in Alabama. McConnell is floored by how Republicans could have possibly lost such a deep red state, and he’s placing the blame on Steve Bannon, as articulated to reporters in the above ABC News clip:
“Let me just say this: The political genius on display throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America is hard to ignore.”
Indeed, even Doug Jones couldn’t believe he won in Alabama, which signaled more of a loss from Moore — a Bannon-engineered, Christian nationalist candidate — than a victory for whomever he was pitted against. Politico further reports that McConnell is privately expressing concern that Republicans could now lose majority control of both the House and Senate in November unless Republicans start favoring more moderate candidates.
This shot fired by McConnell isn’t the first time he’s clashed with Bannon. In fact, the former White House chief strategist was said to be pushing for McConnell be replaced while also angling to push more far-right congressional candidates (including chemtrail enthusiast Kelli Ward of Arizona) for 2018. With the resounding failure of Moore to nab an “easy” win in Alabama, McConnell is pushing back as viciously as he can manage to do.
sometimes i think that if steve bannon is the intellectual leader of the right wing lunatic fringe that asserts itself as revolutionaries/outsiders/insurgents who will take over America then we have little to fear, but they did get trump into the white house.
i predict that if bannon ran in the presidential primary he’d get less than the 1% support that other sanctimonious crackpot, rick santorum, got. rave on. believe me. sad
Bannon is just as big a fraud as the rest of the Drumpf crime family. He’s a wall street millionaire using race baiting to rile the rubes. And we know how well that game works. There is that 30% of racist rubes that would support him.
Yurtle clapping. Shut it.
And the guy Bitch McConnell backed was beaten by the child molester that lost to the Democrat.
Way to go, genius.
Keep your eye on that evil fucker something tells me he’s the worst of the pasty jowelly lot of them
God, I wish this was the case, but the dude was a child molester. His politics seem to have had little to do with his loss, and, in fact, were the cited reason that so many people still voted for him.