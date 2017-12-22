Mitch McConnell Mocks Steve Bannon’s ‘Political Genius’ After Roy Moore’s Senate Defeat

News Editor
12.22.17 6 Comments

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is riding high on the GOP’s first major congressional victory of the session (the sweeping tax overhaul) that President Trump signed into law before Mar-a-Lago time on Friday. McConnell would like to keep on winning, so he’d like to, you know. stop losing. And he doesn’t want to see more embarrassing spectacles like alleged pedophile Roy Moore’s surprise loss in Alabama. McConnell is floored by how Republicans could have possibly lost such a deep red state, and he’s placing the blame on Steve Bannon, as articulated to reporters in the above ABC News clip:

“Let me just say this: The political genius on display throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America is hard to ignore.”

Indeed, even Doug Jones couldn’t believe he won in Alabama, which signaled more of a loss from Moore — a Bannon-engineered, Christian nationalist candidate — than a victory for whomever he was pitted against. Politico further reports that McConnell is privately expressing concern that Republicans could now lose majority control of both the House and Senate in November unless Republicans start favoring more moderate candidates.

This shot fired by McConnell isn’t the first time he’s clashed with Bannon. In fact, the former White House chief strategist was said to be pushing for McConnell be replaced while also angling to push more far-right congressional candidates (including chemtrail enthusiast Kelli Ward of Arizona) for 2018. With the resounding failure of Moore to nab an “easy” win in Alabama, McConnell is pushing back as viciously as he can manage to do.

(Via ABC News & Politico)

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSmitch mcconnellRepublicansRoy MooreSENATESteve Bannon

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP