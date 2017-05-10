As the dust settles following President Trump’s shocking decision to fire James Comey as FBI director, and the Russian investigation doesn’t magically disappear, there have been renewed calls for to appoint an independent special prosecutor to take control of the investigation between Trump associates and Russia.
Luckily, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who can’t wait to confirm the next FBI director, is here to clarify for everyone that an independent special prosecutor is actually the last thing anyone needs. Speaking in the Senate, McConnell, whose wife is Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, said that an independent prosecutor would only slow things down and get in the way of other investigations that are already happening:
“Today we’ll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians would have done but also to let this body and the national security community discover countermeasures and war-fighting doctrines to see that it doesn’t occur again.”
Good old partisan Mitch. That fucker is always party before country. Trump could shoot someone on the floor of the Senate and Mitch would say we shouldn’t jump to conclusions.
I don’t know if it’s been said in a while, but fuck you Mitch McConnell
+1
Of course… His wife’s in Trumps Cabinet and both he and Ryan are directly involved according to sources: Claude Taylor (former WH staffer), John Schindler (former IC), and Louise Mensch (former MP) have been leaking details about the Trump-Russia case many/most of which have been verified.
They also claim to have Paul Ryan on tape accepting Russian money. [twitter.com]