If President Donald Trump knows what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said about him on Monday, he hasn’t publicly said as much. Not that anyone could blame him, since he’s been too busy threatening North Korea with “fire and fury the world has never seen” and bolstering these threats despite State Secretary Rex Tillerson’s comments to the contrary. Even so, many of the president’s most ardent supporters in the news media (i.e. Fox News), in the White House and online did read about McConnell’s complaints about Trump’s “excessive expectations.” And they’re not happy about it.
Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs got the ball rolling Tuesday night by chastising McConnell for “refusing to take responsibility for his failures to deliver legislative victories.” As a result, he later argued in a tweet, Republicans should “Ditch Mitch” and support the president’s agenda. Yet the real fire started Wednesday morning, when Fox News host and outspoken Trump supporter Sean Hannity joined in the fray.
“No Senator,” he wrote, “YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire!” Meanwhile, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade called the top Republican senator an “embarrassment” during a brief segment on McConnell’s comments, which were made at a Rotary Club event in his home state of Kentucky. As a result of this amplified coverage, the senator’s complaints quickly reverberated throughout conservative Twitter, which immediately began attacking him with reckless abandon.
The response with the highest profile ultimately came from Dan Scavino, the White House’s director of social media, who picked up on Dobbs’ report from Tuesday night and ran with it. “More excuses,” he tweeted late Wednesday morning. “[McConnell] must have needed another 4 years — in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare.” So, if Trump still hasn’t seen or heard McConnell’s complaints about his relationship with Congress just yet, he surely will once Scavino’s tweet flashes across his news feed.
As someone from his state, target away.
Also Mitch, please stop hanging out in my city where everyone dislikes you and go hang in the failing areas in Kentucky where they can still, for some odd reason, stand to look at you.
You’ve put your party before your state your entire career. You deserve no respect for the rest of your days.
I love when they eat their own. Heartwarming.
I came to post the same comment.
Turtles are not built for this kind of warfare
[www.youtube.com]
Gotta disagree with you on that one.
Lol, so it’s ok to tell at McConnell for passing the buck, but when Trump does it every day, that’s bad? These guys will deliciously destroy each other. Awesome.
I understand the confusion…while they do have an exterior shell, turtles do still have a distinct spine fused underneath the shell…
Not saying i agree with Fixed news, ever, but Bitch McConnell is the second worst person in the world.
Paul Ryan: Hold my cornhole bag
Steve Bannon: Hold my jug of gin
Stephen Miller: Hold my balls…they’re in that matchbox
Jared Kushner: Hold my purse
This game is fun.
I am a little stunned that Fox News is going full blown siding with Trump like this. Seems like a bad gamble if the Republicans finally give him the boot and the GOP totally abandons that whole mess.
Agreed. But Trump = ratings? The only thing I can really think of but it doesn’t really make sense. But for everyone to be united on this message, that direction is coming from somewhere.