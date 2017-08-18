Getty Image

Since President Trump’s Tuesday press conference where he blamed “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville — much to the joy of people like David Duke, Richard Spencer, and people who read and publish content on the white supremacist website Daily Stormer — Republicans have been making public statements of their own to distance themselves from the President’s words while also giving him advice about how to save himself from himself. The latest Republican to offer a hand to Trump in navigating this disaster, despite being treated curiously by Trump in the past, is former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

In a post on Facebook, Romney warns that unless President Trump speaks on the subject “with unprecedented candor and strength, there may commence an unraveling of our national fabric.”

Treating the issue more as a public relations crisis than anything else, Romney offers a step-by-step guide that the President who is famous for (not) listening to advice from others is sure to (not) follow:

The potential consequences are severe in the extreme. Accordingly, the president must take remedial action in the extreme. He should address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize. State forcefully and unequivocally that racists are 100% to blame for the murder and violence in Charlottesville. Testify that there is no conceivable comparison or moral equivalency between the Nazis — who brutally murdered millions of Jews and who hundreds of thousands of Americans gave their lives to defeat — and the counter-protestors who were outraged to see fools parading the Nazi flag, Nazi armband and Nazi salute. And once and for all, he must definitively repudiate the support of David Duke and his ilk and call for every American to banish racists and haters from any and every association.

Romney ends his message asking for Trump to please think of the children and “act now for the good of the country.” Seeing as Trump doesn’t like being told what to do, and any sort of additional statement about Charlottesville would be seen as a transparent to save face, Romney had best prepare himself to be disappointed.

(Via Facebook)