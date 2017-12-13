Rep. Mo Brooks Reveals His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis During A Speech On The House Floor

In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. “God works in mysterious ways. When you are an elected official, missed votes require an explanation,” he said. “That is why I disclose this otherwise very personal, very private, and very humbling matter.”

Brooks said he intends to undergo surgery later this week and spend the holidays recovering. Brooks also said that coming in third in the Alabama Republican primary for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have been what saved his life since he was diagnosed shortly after Roy Moore locked up the nomination.

“Had I won, I would not have had time for my physical and PSA test,” Brooks said. “I would not have had a prostate biopsy. I would not now know about my ‘high risk’ prostate cancer that requires immediate surgery.”

Brooks added that he has a family history of the disease, which killed his grandfather after a late diagnosis. His own father, Brooks said, was diagnosed early and lived her several years after surgery.

On Twitter, Rep. Brooks posted a video of his speech and added that he and his wife were “extremely grateful for the outpouring of support” and “optimistic for a full and speedy recovery.”

(Via USA Today & C-SPAN)

