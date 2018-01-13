Moby has not hidden his distaste for Donald Trump since he was elected president. The musician shared an angry reaction to the election online shortly after it happened and claimed he refused an inauguration invitation, sharing a playlist he would’ve used instead. Those were both expected reactions from a guy like Moby, but now he’s sharing some details that might seem far-fetched if it was about any other period in American history.

While speaking with WFPK in Louisville, Kentucky, Moby spun off of some previous claims he made on social media about the Steele Dossier. According to Pitchfork, Moby says that some of his connections in the CIA got in touch and asked him to act on the info:

Talking with WFPK’s Kyle Meredith, Moby cited “active and former CIA agents” who were “truly concerned” about Trump’s collusion with Russia. “They were like, ‘This is the Manchurian Candidate, like [Putin] has a Russian agent as the President of the United States,’” he said. “So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look, you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things just in a way that … sort of put it out there…

”It’s really disturbing and it’s going to get quite a lot darker. Like the depths of the Trump family in business and their involvement with organized crime, sponsored terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it’s really dark. I guess we should all, like, fasten our seatbelts and hold on.”