The Congressional Baseball Game Started With A Silent Tribute To Those Affected By The Alexandria Shooting

06.15.17 2 hours ago

Players on both clubs observed a moment of silence before tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game. The gesture with a public alignment of both Republicans and Democrats occurs just one day removed from Wednesday’s congressional baseball field shooting that saw multiple people wounded by James T. Hodgkinson including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who was struck in the hip. Scalise is currently in critical condition and has undergone three surgeries for his injuries.

Footage of the moment of silence and prayer at Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park quickly emerged online (we have the Fox News capture above) with reports of a massive turnout for the charity event. As a show of support, the official Washington Nationals Twitter account has taken their focus away from tonight’s game against the Mets to spotlight the Congressional Baseball Game on their social media.

Around The Web

TAGSCongressional Baseball Field Shootingcongressional baseball gameSteve Scalise

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP