WATCH: Both Congressional Baseball Teams Observe Moment of Silence at 2nd Base https://t.co/1ulPSYSLfO | #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/n8l4d4ponq — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2017

Players on both clubs observed a moment of silence before tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game. The gesture with a public alignment of both Republicans and Democrats occurs just one day removed from Wednesday’s congressional baseball field shooting that saw multiple people wounded by James T. Hodgkinson including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who was struck in the hip. Scalise is currently in critical condition and has undergone three surgeries for his injuries.

Footage of the moment of silence and prayer at Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park quickly emerged online (we have the Fox News capture above) with reports of a massive turnout for the charity event. As a show of support, the official Washington Nationals Twitter account has taken their focus away from tonight’s game against the Mets to spotlight the Congressional Baseball Game on their social media.

The congressional baseball game is beginning and there's still a long wait to get in. pic.twitter.com/tvT4tjrwuL — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) June 15, 2017

The lineups being announced at the congressional baseball game. Safe to say this is record attendance. pic.twitter.com/a1tc6psrIR — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) June 15, 2017