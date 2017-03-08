What You Need To Know About Trumpcare

Former Trump Nominee Monica Crowley Insists Her Plagiarism Scandal Was ‘A Hit Job’

03.08.17 54 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Monica Crowley backed away from a top national security spot for Donald Trump after plagiarism reports surfaced in January. She has now spoken publicly for the first time during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. In doing so, Crowley called herself a victim of a “political hit job.” Controversy arose when several outlets documented instances of Crowley’s alleged plagiarism in her book and her doctoral dissertation. Crowley insists that Trump’s opponents were simply out to get her:

“What happened to me is a despicable straight up political hit job. Ok, it’s been debunked, my editor has completely supported me and backed me up. There is a very toxic and is getting increasingly toxic and poisonous atmosphere of personal destruction in Washington and the media…This is exactly why smart and good people do not want to go into government service.”

The Hill notes that the claims have not been debunked, contrary to what Crowley says. In fact, her book is no longer for sale until she (as her publisher HarperCollins said in January) decides to properly “source and revise the material.” Later during the Hannity interview, Crowley said these supposed hit jobs are now commonplace in the Trump administration:

“In some ways, I was something of the canary in the coal mine, the attack on me was a test. What happened to me, what happened to General Flynn, what’s happened to Attorney General Sessions and others is all of a piece. There is a very dangerous and very effective destabilization campaign underway against this president, his administration, and his agenda.”

Calling it a hit job may be a bit of an overstatement, but Trump associates are known for drama.

(Via Fox News & The Hill)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpMonica CrowleyPLAGIARISM
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP