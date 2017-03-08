Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Monica Crowley backed away from a top national security spot for Donald Trump after plagiarism reports surfaced in January. She has now spoken publicly for the first time during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. In doing so, Crowley called herself a victim of a “political hit job.” Controversy arose when several outlets documented instances of Crowley’s alleged plagiarism in her book and her doctoral dissertation. Crowley insists that Trump’s opponents were simply out to get her:

“What happened to me is a despicable straight up political hit job. Ok, it’s been debunked, my editor has completely supported me and backed me up. There is a very toxic and is getting increasingly toxic and poisonous atmosphere of personal destruction in Washington and the media…This is exactly why smart and good people do not want to go into government service.”

The Hill notes that the claims have not been debunked, contrary to what Crowley says. In fact, her book is no longer for sale until she (as her publisher HarperCollins said in January) decides to properly “source and revise the material.” Later during the Hannity interview, Crowley said these supposed hit jobs are now commonplace in the Trump administration:

“In some ways, I was something of the canary in the coal mine, the attack on me was a test. What happened to me, what happened to General Flynn, what’s happened to Attorney General Sessions and others is all of a piece. There is a very dangerous and very effective destabilization campaign underway against this president, his administration, and his agenda.”

Calling it a hit job may be a bit of an overstatement, but Trump associates are known for drama.

