Morgan Spurlock, the documentarian behind the Oscar-nominated Super Size Me and The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, confessed to acts of sexual misconduct over the years in a lengthy statement titled, “I Am Part of the Problem.”

Spurlock detailed an encounter during college that he thought was a one-night-stand, and she thought was rape. (No charges were filed.) “We took off our clothes,” he wrote. “She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.”

“Light Bright,” she said. “What?” “Light bright. That kids toy, that’s all I can see and think about,” she said … and then she started to cry. I didn’t know what to do. We stopped having sex and I rolled beside her. I tried to comfort her. To make her feel better. I thought I was doing ok, I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped.

The filmmaker also confessed to settling a sexual harassment allegation at his office. “I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office,” he wrote. “Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence. So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation.”

Spurlock, who said that he’s “been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had,” is coming forward now because “by recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault.” He added, “I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.”

