Getty Image

Morgan Spurlock’s confessional essay on his own past sexual misconduct continues to dismantle the many projects and pursuits in his career. The extended post on Twitter was an eye-opening admission by Spurlock that attempted to start a conversation about his own problems and past infidelities, something he admits online that he is currently seeking help for.

Will do everything I can to do better https://t.co/KUbwA3pCS0 — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

Spurlock stepped down from his own production company following his essay, initially leaving his projects in limbo. Now we know that most of the projects featuring Spurlock’s involvement have now been postponed, canceled, or will continue without his involvement. The most high-profile project is his sequel to Super Size Me originally being distributed through YouTube Red. The company has distanced itself from Spurlock and the film will not premiere at the Sundance Film Festival according to Deadline: