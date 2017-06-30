Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough called Donald Trump “not well” in an op-ed in the Washington Post. This comes a day after the president attacked Brzezinski on Twitter, calling her “Crazy Mika” (and Scarborough, “Psycho Joe”) and claiming that when she visited “Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve,” she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” In response, the MSNBC morning show hosts wrote that Trump’s “not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, Morning Joe.”
The president’s unhealthy obsession with Morning Joe does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs. Despite his constant claims that he no longer watches the show, the president’s closest advisers tell us otherwise… We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox & Friends. (Via)
The op-ed also exposed every lie in Trump’s tweets, including the “bleeding badly” facelift. “Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood,” they wrote, “Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift.” Brzezinski and Scarborough wrapped up by acknowledging that they’ve known Trump for over a decade, and that his behavior has changed over the last few years.
Perhaps that is why we were neither shocked nor insulted by the president’s personal attack. The Donald Trump we knew before the campaign was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check. (Via)
The fact that Trump does this, doesn’t that just encourage people in the media to insult/troll him? Any shock jock, tabloid-type, upstart young journalist looking to make a name for themselves, etc, now knows that if they press Trump’s buttons enough, he’ll respond with personal attacks on Twitter. And then you’re famous, you’re in the news and your ratings go up. Trump is thin-skinned and easy to provoke, so why not provoke him? It’s free advertising. Imagine the windfall when the President of the United States calls you “fat” on twitter.
Or shit, just troll Trump for the lulz and watch him embarrass himself in response.
Trump’s continuous degradation of politics/humanity will eventually sour the proud people who work in Washington eventually. And if it doesn’t lets all marvel at just how much bullshit they are willing to put up with. If this doesn’t kick start the beginning of the decline of the United States I will eat this keyboard I’m typing on.
What this article doesn’t talk about, and Mika said later, is that Trump and the National Inquirer tried to blackmail her into apologizing on air to Trump, otherwise they’d publish a scandalous story about her. Even went a threatened her kids.
[www.newsweek.com]
That totally fits with the Salma Hayek story of how Trump tried to “Woo” her with his stupid Casino and then lying to the tabloids and trying to con her into a date “So people wouldn’t get the wrong idea.”
