Whenever Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough aren’t too busy ignoring the hoopla about their recent engagement, the Morning Joe co-hosts keep busy repudiating Donald Trump’s administration, its detractors, and just about anyone else they decide to target. On Monday, their sights fell squarely on the president’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, whose frequent absence from the media limelight since January has become something of a joke. The former Trump campaign manager popped up recently during a recent spat with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, but that’s not what Scarborough and Brzezinski wanted to talk about.

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion,” claimed Brzezinski. “Then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, ‘Bleh, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much.”

Piggybacking on his co-host’s accusation, Scarborough added Conway would also describe her campaigning for Trump as her “summer in Europe.” Brzezinski interrupted to suggest Conway had told them she was “just doing this for the money,” though Scarborough wasn’t sure if the former campaign manager had ever gone that far. “I don’t know that she ever said, ‘I’m doing this for the money,'” he added, “but [she did say], ‘This is just my summer vacation. My summer in Europe.’ And basically, ‘I’m gonna get through this.'”

The two continued dishing on Conway’s alleged transgressions against then-Republican presidential nominee Trump, whose Access Hollywood tape scandal apparently reshaped how she imagined her role in the campaign to be. “After the Access Hollywood tape came out,” Scarborough concluded, “that’s when she started referring to Donald Trump as ‘my client.'”

Morning Joe, whose co-hosts banned Conway back in February, hasn’t minced words when it comes to how much it distrusts the campaign manager turned White House counselor. Brzezinski and Scarborough had little to offer by way of proof for their allegations other than their mutual anecdotes, though when the Access Hollywood scandal first broke, Conway made headlines after the second presidential debate when she told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, “I’m with the campaign until the bitter end, unless… Who knows? But I’m sitting here as his campaign manager.” Matthews and others pressed Conway about what her “unless” meant, but she refused to offer a concrete answer.

(Via MSNBC, The Hill and Death and Taxes)