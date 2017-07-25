President Trump managed to one-up himself with the scattered nature of Tuesday morning’s tweet-tantrum, which is quite a feat at this point. Today’s topics ranged from health care to (oddly) Barron Trump, but the standout moment happened when Trump attacked Jeff Sessions and provided more fuel for reports that he wishes to replace the attorney general. Trump raged about Sessions’ supposedly “VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes” and “leakers,” and then he moved on to the tweet that set MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski’s mouth agape: “Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!”

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

While Brzezinski sat in shock, Scarborough began to gleefully celebrate the madcap nature of the tweet, for Trump was slamming an FBI official that he nearly nominated to replace James Comey: