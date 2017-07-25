What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

The ‘Morning Joe’ Crew Mocks Trump’s Latest Tantrum: ‘These Tweets Make You Look Really Bad’

#Hillary Clinton #Donald Trump
News Editor
07.25.17

President Trump managed to one-up himself with the scattered nature of Tuesday morning’s tweet-tantrum, which is quite a feat at this point. Today’s topics ranged from health care to (oddly) Barron Trump, but the standout moment happened when Trump attacked Jeff Sessions and provided more fuel for reports that he wishes to replace the attorney general. Trump raged about Sessions’ supposedly “VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes” and “leakers,” and then he moved on to the tweet that set MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski’s mouth agape: “Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!”

While Brzezinski sat in shock, Scarborough began to gleefully celebrate the madcap nature of the tweet, for Trump was slamming an FBI official that he nearly nominated to replace James Comey:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Donald Trump
TAGSAndrew McCabedonald trumphillary clintonjeff sessionsjoe scarboroughMika BrzezinskiMORNING JOE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 19 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP