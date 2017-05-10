Gonna be a busy day, folks. Fortunately for Sean Spicer, he’s on Navy Reserve duty today, and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is filling in. Spicey would be a stuttering mess on the subject of FBI Director James Comey’s termination, but Sanders is equally problematic in that she simply tends to repeat the same talking points lies. And that’s exactly what happened on Morning Joe, where she evaded Comey questions and claimed that there’s no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Deflect and lie. That’s what Sanders did over and over again. A few relevant clips illustrate this, and above, Willie Geist asked Sanders why Trump praised Comey for reopening the Clinton email probe weeks before the election, but the administration is now claiming that Comey’s handling of the probe is why he was fired. Huckabee wasn’t about to discuss specifics: