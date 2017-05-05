



MSNBC

The battle to beat Trumpcare (or AHCA or Wealthcare or whatever you want to call it at this point) took a slight hit this week as the bill passed through the House and will now go to the Senate for a vote later this summer. While right now it doesn’t look like it will become law, as the Senate has said they will completely scrap the bill completely and write their own legislature, the fact that AHCA is one step closer to becoming reality has opened old wounds for a lot of people. Especially when it comes to the pre-existing conditions and the tragedies that can be caused without certain protections offered to all Americans in their insurance.

Boing Boing’s Xeni Jardin, who battled breast cancer publicly and with great strength, appeared on MSNBC to talk about these potential changes in healthcare and how it would affect the millions of people for whom this fight isn’t just political it’s a life or death situation. In the emotional clip, Xeni starts tearing up almost immediately and intones,



“This isn’t a political outcome it’s a human outcome. This isn’t the America that I love—The America that I love cares about my right to life even though I’m 46 years past being a fetus.”

She mentions the recent health scare that Jimmy Kimmel experienced with his infant child, and insisted that “this isn’t robbing Peter to pay Paul, this is killing Peter to pay Paul.” It’s a heartbreaking reminder that while many are arguing over political details this is more than just legislation to many Americans.