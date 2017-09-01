In the days before he fired FBI Director James Comey, President Trump and his political advisor, Stephen Miller wrote a letter outlining why they should fire him. Following the letter’s circulation, however, White House counsel Donald F. McGahn prevented the president from sending that particular letter because it was too “problematic.” So a new letter written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein focusing on Comey’s mishandling of Hillary Clinton emails investigation was sent to the soon-to-be ousted bureau director instead.
According to the New York Times, special counsel Robert Mueller has obtained a copy of that original letter that is believed to “provide the clearest rationale that Mr. Trump had for firing Mr. Comey.” Trump told aides at the time he was upset Comey wouldn’t publicly say whether or not he was under investigation. Comey later told Congress he didn’t want to publicly announce anything in case the status changed. Mueller presumably will now consider the letter in his ongoing investigation, by which his team will determine if it amounts to obstruction of justice.
Meanwhile, in a possible attempt to muddy the public waters further, Trump took to Twitter the morning before the Times story broke to lash out against Comey. “Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more,” he wrote. “A rigged system!” The president was apparently responding to reports Comey apparently began drafting a statement clearing Clinton of any charges before the FBI interviewed her.
(Via New York Times and Politico)
Of course it’s obstruction. The only question is whether or not the GOP lead congress has the stones to impeach him, then watch him pardon himself. Washington is a [redacted] circus of [redacted] monkeys who play with their own [shit] on the taxpayer’s dime.
Yeah as long as Congress thinks that Trump will be willing to enact their agenda (read: tax cuts for the rich), they probably won’t get rid of him. Impeaching Trump would alienate all hardcore Trump voters and lead to a Dem victory in 2020. It would take criminal charges against him or pee tape levels of bad shit to come out for an impeachment to happen. Definitely within the realm of possibility though.
Also makes the shit that Trump gives to Ryan and Mcconnell laughable because his future is in their hands. He needs them on his side.
Congress doesn’t need Trump to enact tax reform or anything else. It’s up to Congress to fight that out amongst themselves. Trump will sign ANYTHING they send him because he is so desperate for a win. Also Pence can sign a tax reform law just as well as Trump can. So I’d say the opposite is true: Congress DOESN’T need Trump. He’s an impediment to them, not an asset. He makes enacting their legislative agenda harder, not easier, through his antagonistic attacks on Republican lawmakers and his daily scandals that are alienating voters. We’re starting to see more and more Republican lawmakers come around to the idea that maybe it isn’t worth protecting Trump in the long-term.
I’m starting to see a pattern. Trump is really good at muddying waters. It’s basically the only thing he’s good at besides self-promotion, bullying, not wanting to learn or know things, or golfing (so many, so very many, holes in one).
Genuine query here: if this IS obstruction, is that an offence at the state level? Didn’t I read that Mueller is proposing to issue charges at the state level because Trump can’t pardon himself or the other, weaker mutants in his warband?