Report: Mueller’s Team Wants To Question Trump About James Comey And Michael Flynn’s Departures

#Politics #Russia #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
01.23.18 5 Comments

Getty Image

As Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russian officials continues, more and more dominoes are falling into place. Former campaign executive and ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon recently struck a deal with Mueller’s team, while Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, has already been cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, the president himself has long been rumored to be next on the special prosecutor’s list of interviews, and a new Washington Post report seemingly confirms as much.

Per the Post‘s sources, Mueller “is seeking to question President Trump in the coming weeks about his decisions to oust national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James B. Comey.” The report suggests the special prosecutor’s interest in these particular matters, and Trump’s involvement in them, might have something to do with Trump’s alleged (and repeated) attempts to obstruct the investigation. Whether or not this is part of Mueller’s motivation remains to be seen, but the validity of the Post‘s report here appears to be unquestionable as Trump’s lawyers have been negotiating the terms of the interview:

Trump’s attorneys have crafted some negotiating terms for the president’s interview with Mueller’s team, one that could be presented to the special counsel as soon as next week, according to the two people.

The president’s legal team hopes to provide Trump’s testimony in a hybrid form — answering some questions in a face-to-face interview and others in a written statement.

Considering the sheer amount of times Trump has said increasingly ridiculous things during on-the-record interviews with journalists or televised press conferences, it’s easy to see why his lawyers are worried. Who knows? Maybe the president will finally say something about the stormy weather he’s endured as of late.

(Via Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjames comeyMichael FlynnPoliticsRobert MuellerRUSSIA

How Music Connects Us

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

01.22.18 2 days ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 1 week ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP