As Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russian officials continues, more and more dominoes are falling into place. Former campaign executive and ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon recently struck a deal with Mueller’s team, while Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, has already been cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, the president himself has long been rumored to be next on the special prosecutor’s list of interviews, and a new Washington Post report seemingly confirms as much.

Per the Post‘s sources, Mueller “is seeking to question President Trump in the coming weeks about his decisions to oust national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James B. Comey.” The report suggests the special prosecutor’s interest in these particular matters, and Trump’s involvement in them, might have something to do with Trump’s alleged (and repeated) attempts to obstruct the investigation. Whether or not this is part of Mueller’s motivation remains to be seen, but the validity of the Post‘s report here appears to be unquestionable as Trump’s lawyers have been negotiating the terms of the interview:

Trump’s attorneys have crafted some negotiating terms for the president’s interview with Mueller’s team, one that could be presented to the special counsel as soon as next week, according to the two people. The president’s legal team hopes to provide Trump’s testimony in a hybrid form — answering some questions in a face-to-face interview and others in a written statement.

Considering the sheer amount of times Trump has said increasingly ridiculous things during on-the-record interviews with journalists or televised press conferences, it’s easy to see why his lawyers are worried. Who knows? Maybe the president will finally say something about the stormy weather he’s endured as of late.

(Via Washington Post)