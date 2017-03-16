While Donald Trump’s bogus claim about former President Barack Obama allegedly having Trump Tower wiretapped still won’t die, the American Health Care Act and other money matters are beginning to flare up. Like the White House’s new budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which many are criticizing for the massive cuts it would make to various public health, arts and services programs if passed. One of these is Meals on Wheels, the “oldest and largest national organization” in the country that supports around 5,000 senior nutrition programs. The effort has been going strong since 1974, but the Trump White House wants to kill it.
The whole issue came about when CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump’s Office of Budget and Management Director, Mick Mulvaney about it. Specifically, he asked about Mulvaney’s references to “the steelworker in Ohio and the coal miner in Pennsylvania” bearing the financial burdens of others. What if, Acosta surmised, they had elderly parents who depended on programs like Meals on Wheels? Wouldn’t that be the opposite of compassion? Mulvaney disagreed:
“I think it’s probably one of the most compassionate things we can do to actually… You’re only focusing on half of the equation. You’re focusing on recipients of the money. We’re trying to focus on both the recipients of the money and the folks who give us the money in the first place. I think it’s fairly compassionate to go to them and say, ‘Look, we’re not going to ask you for your hard-earned money anymore.'”
“Unless we can guarantee to you that that money is actually being used in a proper function,” Mulvaney concluded. “I think that is about as compassionate as you can get.”
It is even more indefensible since the cuts to Meals on Wheels and other programs are being used to pay for massive increases in defense spending, not to reduce the deficit.
Yeah, his quote made it sound like that money would go right back into civilian pockets, which it wont’t at all. Thank god we’ll be so much safer though.
These hungry seniors have had it too good for too long. We pay to feed them, then they’re just hungry again the next day. I’m sure they’ll be happy to starve to death knowing that the annual Meals On Wheel budget paid for the paint job on an aircraft carrier or a week of Melania’s security.
There’s a simple solution to things like this:
Modify 501c3 status to require a certain percentage of intake be used on welfare programs. Define the program options (feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, dental and vision screenings, etc.) and then revoke tax exemption from any organization that does not meet the requirements.
Or maybe all those hungry people should just enlist in this new super-huge military; 3 hots and a cot for all!!
Sure good idea. Why won’t they do that then?
You know, it’s been a while since we’ve seen anyone attempt to violate the 3rd Amendment. Maybe Trump can order soldiers to quarter directly into the houses of the people who won’t be getting meals on wheels anymore. They can watch the soldiers eat MREs and maybe they’ll get to lick the bags.
Yeah, but those healthcare tax breaks for the top 1% though. Seriously. Rural, white America, wake the fuck up.
I didn’t know this was a real position people took. Thought this was exclusively a mindset for the Grinch
this shit is really getting worse by the day.
they…they are really trying to justify taking food out of the mouths of the elderly and vets. my god.
Maybe they just shouldn’t buy that new iPhone this year…