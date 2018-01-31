President Trump’s first State Of The Union address, so far, has revolved largely around economics. He’s bragged about “massive tax cuts,” low unemployment, and the (generally) rising stock market. As is typical, the event is a highly partisan one with Republicans delivering countless standing ovations and most Democrats either clapping politely or sitting on their hands in protest. No one, however, was less impressed than House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Her displeasure was obvious, and Twitter lit up in a divided manner. Those who were enjoying the speech (including like Bill O’Reilly, Newt Gingrich, and Ann Coulter) described Pelosi’s expression in an unflattering manner.

Nancy Pelosi looks like she’s sitting on a nail. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 31, 2018

Someone should pull together a video of Pelosi’s expressions tonight. Would explain why she should not be Speaker again. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 31, 2018