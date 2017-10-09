#BREAKING: Fast-spreading fire in hills above Napa prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says. https://t.co/AkIibKNzTY pic.twitter.com/zhJyBij39S — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 9, 2017

A series of massive wildfires in northern California have prompted evacuations from Napa and Sonoma counties, including large swathes in and near the city of Santa Rosa. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the fires — which witnesses in the Bay Area can see and smell in the distance — were spreading fast thanks to high winds and dry conditions early Monday morning. At the time, authorities handling the matter had “no immediate information on damage and injuries — nor an explanation for the sheer number of fires,” but they were hard-pressed to issue evacuations orders for several adversely affected areas.

Per the NBC News outlet located in the Bay Area, evacuations have been ordered for several specific areas and neighborhoods in Napa and Santa Rosa. These include “Cross Creek Road, Sky Farm Drive, Saint Andrews Drive, all residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway, and Montecito Heights” in the latter. The former, so far, includes “Atlas Peak Road, including Silverado Country Club; Knights Valley to Tubbs Lane in Calistoga; Monticello Road to Circle Oaks Subdivision; Patrick Road residents; and all Soda Canyon Road residents.”

While firefighters struggle to identify and contain multiple wildfires throughout the area, residents and visitors alike began tweeting photos and videos of the scene’s devastation.