This Woman Is About To Make History

NASA Has Found A Solar System With Multiple Earth-Like Planets

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.22.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

We’ve all looked at the stars and wondered if there were other planets up there. The answer has turned out to be, thousands of times over, yes, and there are plenty of potential Earth-like planets to boot. But NASA’s latest discovery is the most exciting yet: A solar system in the constellation Aquarius with seven Earth-like planets, including three in the “habitable” zone of the star they circle, just 235 trillion miles away.

The system in question is called TRAPPIST-1, named after the Chilean telescope that found it, and interestingly, it’s an unusual system to accommodate life. The star in TRAPPIST-1 is a “cool” dwarf star, meaning that planets much closer to it may be habitable or at least more friendly to life than planets closer to our own sun. All seven planet also have orbits closer than that of Mercury to the sun, which means if you were standing on one, another planet would fill the horizon.

That said, they may not be habitable, or at least they might be tougher to move onto than our own planet. NASA believes some of these planets are tidally locked, that is, one side faces the sun at all times. That would potentially create extreme weather patterns and other disruptions that would make habitation in the sense of just setting up a new Earth a tough proposition. We also don’t yet know much about their atmospheres, potential biospheres, and other aspects. But this is a profoundly exciting discovery, and it may be only a matter of time before we show up to take a closer look.

(via NASA)

TAGSastronomysolar system

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP