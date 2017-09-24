A developing situation on the southern edge of Nashville, Tennessee places authorities on the scene at a church in the Antioch neighborhood. Local ABC affiliate WKRN reports the initial details of shots fired at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday morning. The Metro fire department initially confirmed that at least six people were wounded, but that number increased as more information surfaced. Authorities now reveal that a total of eight people — including the alleged gunman — were struck by gunfire.

The Tennessean newspaper reveals (per a fire department spokesperson) that all who were wounded have been rushed to nearby Vanderbilt Medical Center, and the shooting scene is said to be “still active.” At this time, authorities aren’t certain whether the shooting occurred during services. However, the church’s Facebook page shows that the chapel’s final regularly scheduled Sunday morning service begins at 10:00am, and first calls to emergency services started at around 11:15am.

Roadblocks remain in place around the church while investigators continue to gather evidence, and police haven’t yet commented regarding the extent of the victims’ injuries.

WKRN’s Josh Breslow tweeted this video featuring a woman who lives next door to the church. She describes hearing what sounded “like a wreck, but it wasn’t a wreck” before parishioners showed up at her house to ask for help.

VIDEO: Woman next door to Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ in #Antioch describes shooting victims showing up at front door. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/zMDVR37pZw — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) September 24, 2017

This is a developing story, and we will report additional details as they arrive.

(Via WKRN & The Tennessean)