Natasha Henstridge Gets Emotional When Speaking Out About Brett Ratner Sexually Assaulting Her

#Megyn Kelly
News & Culture Writer
11.15.17

Earlier this month, Brett Ratner was added to the rapidly growing list of powerful men in Hollywood who have used their positions to prey on women, when the Los Angeles Times published the accounts of six separate women who all claimed to have been sexually harassed or assaulted by the Rush Hour director. One of those women was Species actress Natasha Henstridge, who accused Ratner of physically forcing himself on her at a private residence in New York.

On Tuesday morning Henstridge spoke with Megyn Kelly on Today about what she endured, and the ordeal clearly still terrifies and haunts her to this day. Henstridge says she was only 19 at the time of the alleged assault, when she was making the transition from model to actress. She only casually knew Ratner at the time, and recalls hanging out with a group of people at an apartment that she assumes had been his, when she dozed off watching a movie. “When I woke up I was alone there with him,” Henstridge explained. “I tried to leave, and one thing led to another and he was not going to allow me to leave.”

When detailing her assault, Henstridge became emotional. “It was just a horrible situation,” she said. “You know a lot of people had asked how that can happen, how somebody can force you into oral sex. When you’re afraid of somebody, when you physically do not know what somebody is capable of…” She paused, tearing up, then continued. “When you’re afraid of them, you don’t know what they’re capable of doing and you submit, and I submitted. I did submit.”

TOPICS#Megyn Kelly
TAGSbrett ratnermegyn kellyNATASHA HENSTRIDGETODAY

