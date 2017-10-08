Nate bringing powerful storm surge; @RickLeventhal reports from Mobile, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ceDLJOb0e2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2017

On Saturday, Nate strengthened to hurricane status while approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. The storm made landfall twice. Although Nate spared New Orleans a direct hit, and folks breathed a sigh of relief when it weakened to a tropical storm, the storm caused heavy flooding in Mississippi upon landfall. And from there, the system has moved into Alabama, where — as one can see in the above Fox News clip — Mobile is seeing a significant storm surge on Sunday morning with flooded streets. In addition, up to 100,000 residents in Alabama and Mississippi have lost power.

Mobile’s local Fox station reports that some areas of the city flooded so heavily that water rescues took place overnight. The Weather Channel adds that the Mobile coast saw a 6.3 foot storm surge with the Coast Guard station seeing water levels at least 5 feet above usual tide levels. Here’s a video of a flooded Mobile — where 60,000 remain without power — just prior to sunrise.