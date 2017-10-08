Nate Weakens To A Tropical Storm, While Heavy Flooding And Power Outages Continue In Alabama And Mississippi

#Disasters
News Editor
10.08.17

On Saturday, Nate strengthened to hurricane status while approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. The storm made landfall twice. Although Nate spared New Orleans a direct hit, and folks breathed a sigh of relief when it weakened to a tropical storm, the storm caused heavy flooding in Mississippi upon landfall. And from there, the system has moved into Alabama, where — as one can see in the above Fox News clip — Mobile is seeing a significant storm surge on Sunday morning with flooded streets. In addition, up to 100,000 residents in Alabama and Mississippi have lost power.

Mobile’s local Fox station reports that some areas of the city flooded so heavily that water rescues took place overnight. The Weather Channel adds that the Mobile coast saw a 6.3 foot storm surge with the Coast Guard station seeing water levels at least 5 feet above usual tide levels. Here’s a video of a flooded Mobile — where 60,000 remain without power — just prior to sunrise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSDISASTERShurricane nateHurricanestropical storm nateWeather

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP