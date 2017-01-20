Bernie Sanders Has Been Shredding Trump's Nominees

The National Park Service Appears To Be Trolling President Trump On Twitter

#Twitter
01.20.17 39 mins ago

Several comparisons between the respective inauguration crowds of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump made their way across the Internet on Friday. Even the New York Times wrote about the telling images, though it was a tweet by NYT Washington correspondent Binyamin Appelbaum that caught Twitter’s attention. “Compare the crowds,” he wrote, adding: “2009 inauguration at left, 2017 inauguration at right.” Over 36,000 retweets and 37,000 likes later, Appelbaum’s tweet quickly appeared on Twitter accounts across the social media platform — even the official one managed by the National Park Service.

Per The Hill, the account retweeted both Appelbaum’s tweet and another from Esquire concerning the updated WhiteHouse.gov website. As of this writing, both retweets are still at the top of the National Park Service’s page, though now that the Trump administration has officially taken charge they probably won’t stay there much longer.

The National Park Service has yet to comment publicly on the matter, though Gizmodo posits the retweets may have been inspired by the organization and its allies’ disapproval of Interior Department secretary nominee Ryan Zinke. As National Parks Conservation Association President Theresa Pierno told the NYT following the Montana representative’s nomination back in December, “Mr. Zinke has advocated for state control of energy development on federal lands, a move that threatens our national parks.”

Whatever the case may be, we’re sure Parks and Recreation‘s Leslie Knope would have approved of the retweets were she in charge of more than just Pawnee, Indiana’s natural, and recreational wonders.

(Via The Hill and Gizmodo)

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONNational Park ServiceRyan ZinkeTwitter

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP